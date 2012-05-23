BAGHDAD May 24 A first day of talks between Iran and world powers about a nuclear programme that the West suspects is aimed at nuclear bomb research showed a "fair amount of disagreement" but also areas of common ground, a senior U.S. official said.

"I believe we have the beginning of a negotiation," the official said of the talks, which opened on Wednesday and lasted late into the evening. "But still we have to come to closure...about what are the next appropriate steps." (Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Editing by Michael Roddy)