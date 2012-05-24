BAGHDAD May 24 Talks resumed on Thursday
between Iran and world powers about a nuclear programme that the
West suspects is aimed at nuclear bomb research.
A first day of discussions showed a "fair amount of
disagreement" but also areas of common ground, a senior U.S.
official said on Wednesday, adding: "I believe we have the
beginning of a negotiation."
Talks got under way again on Thursday morning, a diplomat
said.
Both sides have been publicly upbeat about the scope for an
outline deal following a 15-month diplomatic freeze and
exploratory talks in Istanbul last month.
But in Vienna, western diplomatic sources said a U.N.
watchdog report was expected to show Iran has installed more
uranium enrichment centrifuges at an underground site,
potentially boosting output capacity of the nuclear work the
major powers want it to stop.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)