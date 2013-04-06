VIENNA, April 6 A senior U.S. official said on Saturday there had been no breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Iran, despite the lack of substantive progress during two days of talks between world powers and Tehran in Kazakhstan.

"There was no breakthrough but also no breakdown," the official, who declined to be identified, said after the meeting in the Kazakh city of Almaty. The official said the major powers intended to proceed with diplomatic efforts to solve the dispute. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Yeganeh Torbati; writing by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Kevin Liffey)