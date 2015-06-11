(Releads on Iran comments)
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, June 11 Iran's envoy to the U.N. nuclear
agency declined on Thursday to commit to nuclear transparency
measures that were part of a preliminary deal Tehran and world
powers reached in April, deflecting U.S. demands to implement
such provisions.
The United States urged Iran to implement the so-called
Additional Protocol, which allows more intrusive access to
Iranian sites, and Code 3.1, which requires from Iran early
notification of the construction of any new nuclear facilities.
"These are the issues still under discussion and I believe
we should wait to see the final text... and before that, we
cannot prejudge anything," Reza Najafi told reporters.
He added that Iran and the powers could seal a final deal by
their self-imposed June 30 deadline, despite lingering disputes
over the capacity of Iran's uranium enrichment programme, the
extent of U.N. inspections and sanctions relief for Tehran.
Iran has long denied Western suspicions that it has used its
declared civilian nuclear energy programme as a front for
developing the ability to make atom bombs. To prevent any such
outcome, the powers want Iran to accept unfettered inspections.
Laura Kennedy, U.S. envoy to the International Atomic Energy
Agency in Vienna, told a session of the IAEA's 35-nation
governing board that it "remains critical for Iran to implement
the provisions of Modified Code 3.1 ... without delay".
Kennedy also said it was important for Iran to implement the
IAEA's Additional Protocol, which allows U.N. inspectors under
specific circumstances to visit Iranian sites with as little
notice as two hours' notice.
The Additional Protocol also permits the U.N. watchdog to
collect environment samples like soil that can yield information
on nuclear activities years after they have taken place.
Kennedy further said Iran had still not resolved
longstanding IAEA questions about the "possible military
dimensions" (PMD), mainly before 2003, of its nuclear programme.
Najafi reiterated Tehran's stance that some of the IAEA's
documents supporting concerns about PMD are intelligence
fabrications. He also repeated that there will be little
progress in the IAEA's inquiry into Iran's nuclear past unless
the agency stops using these documents.
He referred to a case related to a former CIA officer who
was convicted in January of leaking classified information to a
reporter about a failed U.S. effort to undermine Iran's nuclear
programme, which it says is entirely peaceful.
"We can discuss new practical measures provided that the
inauthentic documents and information would be put aside,"
Najafi said. The IAEA has said it carefully reviews information
provided for its investigations and takes nothing at face value.
Iran and the powers - the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany -- reached a framework deal on April
2 in Switzerland and are seeking to strike a broader settlement
by June 30 under which Iran would curb its nuclear programme in
exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
