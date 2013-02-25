* No breakthrough expected in Almaty, first meeting since
By Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl
ALMATY, Feb 25 Major powers will offer Iran some
sanctions relief during talks in Almaty, Kazakhstan, this week
if Tehran agrees to curb its nuclear programme, a U.S. official
said on Monday.
But the Islamic Republic could face more economic pain if it
fails to address international concerns about its atomic
activities, the official said ahead of the Feb. 26-27 meeting in
the central Asian state, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"There will be continued sanctions enforcement ... there are
other areas where pressure can be put," the official said, on
the eve of the first round of negotiations between Iran and six
world powers in eight months.
A spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, who leads the talks with Iran on behalf of the
powers, said Tehran should understand that there was an "urgent
need to make concrete and tangible progress" in Kazakhstan.
Both Russia and the United States stressed there was not an
unlimited amount of time to resolve a dispute that has raised
fears of a new war in the Middle East.
"The window for a diplomatic solution simply cannot by
definition remain open forever. But it is open today. It is open
now," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in London.
"There is still time but there is only time if Iran makes
the decision to come to the table and negotiate in good faith,"
he added in a news conference in London. "We are prepared to
negotiate in good faith, in mutual respect, in an effort to
avoid whatever terrible consequences could follow failure."
It was not clear what he meant by "terrible consequences."
Top U.S. officials have repeatedly said the United States will
not take any options off the table, code for the possibility of
a military strike. They also fear Iran's getting a nuclear
weapon could set off an arms race across the Middle East.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said there
was "no more time to waste", Interfax news agency quoted him as
saying in Almaty.
The immediate priority for the powers - the United States,
Russia, China, Germany, Britain and France - is to convince Iran
to halt its higher-grade enrichment, which is a relatively short
technical step away from potential atom bomb material.
Iran, which has taken steps over the last year to expand its
uranium enrichment activities in defiance of international
demands to scale it back, wants a relaxation of increasingly
harsh sanctions hurting its lifeline oil exports.
Western officials say the Almaty meeting is unlikely to
produce any major breakthrough, in part because Iran's
presidential election in June may make it difficult for it to
make significant concessions before then for domestic reasons.
But they say they hope that Iran will take their proposals
seriously and engage in negotiations to try to find a diplomatic
settlement.
"No one is expecting to walk out of here with a deal but ...
confidence building measures are important," one senior Western
official said.
The stakes are high: Israel, assumed to be the Middle East's
only nuclear-armed arsenal, has strongly hinted at possible
military action to prevent its old foe from obtaining such arms.
Iran has threatened to retaliate if attacked.
GOLD SANCTIONS RELIEF?
The U.S. official said the powers' updated offer to Iran - a
modified version of one rejected by Iran in the unsuccessful
talks last year - would take into account its recent nuclear
advances, but also take "some steps in the sanctions arena".
This would be aimed at addressing some of Iran's concerns,
the official said, while making clear it would not meet Tehran's
demand of an easing of all punitive steps against it.
"We think ... there will be some additional sanctions
relief" in the powers' revised proposal," the official said,
without giving details.
Western diplomats have told Reuters the six countries will
offer to ease sanctions on trade in gold and precious metals if
Iran closes its Fordow underground uranium enrichment plant.
Iran has indicated, however, that this will not be enough.
Tehran denies Western allegations it is seeking to develop
the capability to make nuclear bombs, saying its programme is
entirely peaceful. It wants the powers to recognise what it sees
as its right to refine uranium for peaceful purposes.
The U.S. official said the powers hoped that the Almaty
meeting would lead to follow-up talks soon.
"We are ready to step up the pace of our meetings and our
discussions," the official said, adding the United States would
also be prepared to hold bilateral talks with Tehran if it was
serious about it.
Ashton's spokesman, Michael Mann, said the updated offer to
Iran was "balanced and a fair basis" for constructive talks.
