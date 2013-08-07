* Iran and United States seem open to direct talks
* Each indicate the ball is in the other's court
* Some on both sides advocate a harder line
By Yeganeh Torbati and Jon Hemming
DUBAI, Aug 7 The presidency of moderate cleric
Hassan Rouhani has opened a window of opportunity in Iran's
delicate nuclear diplomacy with the West but Tehran-watchers say
that window could close as each side waits for the other to make
the first move.
Cautious optimism about talks between Iran and six world
powers due to restart in September is a stark contrast to the
gloom over on-off negotiations under eight years of previous
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
In that time, ever more stringent U.N., U.S. and European
Union sanctions on Iran's energy, shipping and banking sectors
have helped weaken its currency, contributed to a steep rise in
inflation and nearly halved oil exports since 2011.
Meanwhile the Islamic Republic has continued to enrich
uranium, edging towards Israel's "red line" after which it says
it will launch military strikes on Iranian facilities.
The leadership of Rouhani, who defeated more conservative
rivals in a June 14 election with just over 50 percent of the
vote, appears to offer the prospect of an alternative to the
worst case scenario.
"We are prepared, seriously and without wasting time, to
enter negotiations which are serious and substantive with the
other side," Rouhani said at his first news conference as
president on Tuesday, and in answer to a question did not rule
out direct talks with the United States.
The United States, which has said it would be a "willing
partner" if Iran were serious about resolving the problem
peacefully, was careful in its response.
"There are steps they need to take to meet their
international obligations and find a peaceful solution to this
issue, and the ball is in their court," said State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
KHAMENEI'S SUPPORT?
The fact that Rouhani has been able to reach out to
Washington even in a limited way indicates he has at least the
tacit support of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the most
powerful figure in Iran's complex and often opaque power
structure.
Khamenei has publicly voiced scepticism of the West's
willingness to compromise, but for now appears to be giving
Rouhani room to make a deal. If there is a lack of progress,
that could easily change.
Western powers must demonstrate that they are willing to
engage or Rouhani's ability to negotiate might be undercut by
conservative elements at home, said Dina Esfandiary, a research
associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
"If faced with inertia or a blind insistence on increasing
sanctions, then hardliners will discredit him and Iran will
revert back to a policy of resistance," Esfandiary told Reuters.
Rouhani's key appointment so far has been Mohammad Javad
Zarif as foreign minister. Zarif has been involved in
back-channel talks and behind-the-scenes negotiations with the
United States dating back to the arms-for-hostages deal of the
1980s, and has had contacts with top U.S. officials, including
U.S. President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.
A new head of the Supreme National Security Council, who has
traditionally acted as Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, has yet
to be appointed. The delay has led some Iran-watchers to
speculate Rouhani may want to the bring the job of nuclear
negotiator under the foreign ministry, giving an even stronger
signal that he wants to streamline the talks process.
The basis of a deal is just about visible.
The two governments appear closer to holding direct talks
than they have been in many years, perhaps even reviving the
idea of a "grand bargain" to resolve all the issues between them
dating back to the overthrow of the U.S.-backed Shah in the 1979
Islamic Revolution.
Rouhani has signalled he would be willing to allow more
transparency in Tehran's nuclear activities in return for the
acceptance of Iran's right to enrich for peaceful purposes.
WHO WILL MAKE THE FIRST MOVE
But both the United States and Iran appear to be waiting for
the other side to make the first big concession, which is likely
to stall any breakthrough.
Rouhani said on Tuesday Iran retained the "right" to enrich
uranium, a position that has scuttled past talks and is likely
to be a sticking point again.
World powers have demanded Iran cease the enrichment of
uranium up to 20 percent and U.N. Security Council resolutions
require Iran to suspend all enrichment.
"It was always going to be unlikely that Iran would happily
give up enrichment - the Islamic Republic of Iran has painted
itself into a corner by elevating the issue to one of national
resistance and pride," Esfandiary said.
And there are those on both sides arguing for their
government to take a tougher stance.
Some in the United States believe it is the strict sanctions
that have brought about Iran's new willingness to negotiate and
the opportunity should not be lost to press the advantage home.
A large majority of U.S. senators urged President Barack
Obama in a letter this week to step up sanctions to strengthen
Washington's hand in talks. The House of Representatives also
passed a bill aiming to choke off Iranian oil exports altogether
last week. The full Senate is expected to debate the bill after
the summer recess.
Rouhani blamed what he called a "war-mongering group" in
U.S. Congress that he said was doing the bidding of Iran's sworn
foe Israel.
"The key issue remains the insistence in both camps that the
other side must make the first move," said Jamie Ingram, Middle
East analyst at IHS Country Risk.
"There is inherent mistrust between the U.S. and Iran and
each are reticent to make any firm commitments on the back of
what they fear may just be 'rhetoric'," he told Reuters.
"I think there is some willingness in the Obama
administration which sees the potential to make a massive
achievement in its final term - conversely, they will be wary of
being seen to make a huge mistake."