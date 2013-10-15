GENEVA Oct 15 The United States would welcome a
further bilateral meeting with Iran on the sidelines of nuclear
negotiations between Tehran and six major powers that began in
Geneva on Tuesday, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.
"We would welcome an opportunity for a bilateral and have
said so," Deputy State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said
during a break in talks between Iran and the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.
Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas
Araqchi said that neither the Iranian nor U.S. delegations had
asked for such a meeting. He was speaking to reporters after
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif presented the six powers
with an Iranian proposal aimed at ending the decade-long
standoff over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held bilateral talks with
Zarif in New York last month after Iran's top diplomat met
foreign ministers of the six powers on the sidelines of the U.N.
General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders.
A day after Zarif and Kerry had their brief face-to-face
meeting, U.S. President Barack Obama and new Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani spoke by telephone, the highest-level contact
between the two countries in three decades and a sign that they
are serious about reaching a pact on Tehran's nuclear programme.
The bilateral contacts are the culmination of a recent
dramatic shift in tone between Tehran and Washington, which cut
off diplomatic relations with Iran a year after the 1979
revolution that toppled U.S. ally Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and
led to the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis in Tehran.
Obama has said for years he was open to direct contact with
Iran while also stressing that all options - including military
strikes - were on the table to prevent Iran building a nuclear
bomb. Tehran denies allegations by Western powers and their
allies that it is seeking the capacity to make atomic weapons.