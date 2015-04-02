LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 Iran's foreign
minister said on Thursday that reaching a nuclear deal with the
six major powers will not mean normalizing of ties with its
longtime foe the United States.
"Iran and U.S. relations have nothing to do with this, which
was an attempt to resolve the nuclear issue ... We have serious
differences with the United States," Mohammad Javad Zarif said
after Iran and the powers reached a framework agreement on
curbing Iran's nuclear programme.
"We have built mutual distrust in the past.. .So what I hope
is that through courageous implementation of this some of that
trust could be remedied. But that is for us all to wait and
see."
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi ; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay)