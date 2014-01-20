WASHINGTON Jan 20 The United States said the
implementation of a nuclear agreement between Iran and world
powers will begin on Monday and that Washington will follow
through on a commitment to provide sanctions relief.
In exchange for steps that Iran took to halt its most
sensitive nuclear activity, the White House said the United
States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European
Union "will today follow through on our commitment to begin to
provide the modest relief agreed to with Iran."
"At the same time, we will continue our aggressive
enforcement of the sanctions measures that will remain in place
throughout this six-month period," White House spokesman Jay
Carney said.
Carney said the implementation of the Iran agreement "will
begin today."
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Iran deal
will pave the way for negotiations on a long-term deal to
contain Iran's nuclear program. Those negotiations, she said,
"will be even more complex, and we go into it clear-eyed about
the difficulties ahead."
