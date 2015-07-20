By Phil Stewart
HUSSEIN LOOKOUT, Israel, July 20 As U.S. Defense
Secretary Ash Carter walked along an Israeli lookout near the
border with Lebanon, Israel's Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon
turned to him and said: "Probably Hezbollah is watching us."
Israel warned during Carter's visit on Monday it feared a
deal on curbing Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions
relief would translate into more money for Hezbollah, an
Iranian-backed Lebanese militia group, and others hostile to
Israel.
Carter, standing at the Hussein Lookout, not far from the
northern Israeli border town of Manara, promised to help, trying
to reassure Israel of steadfast U.S. support following last
week's deal between Tehran and six world powers.
"Hezbollah is sponsored, of course, by Iran which is one of
the reasons why the United States will continue to help Israel
counter Iranian malign influence in this region," Carter told
reporters travelling with him.
Washington and Israel are split over the Iranian nuclear
deal, with President Barack Obama saying it makes the United
States and its allies safer. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu says it does not.
On Sunday, Netanyahu urged U.S. lawmakers to reject a deal
he said would only feed an "Iranian terror machine".
Israel is widely believed to have the only nuclear arsenal
in the Middle East.
Hezbollah, which fought the Israeli armed forces to a
standstill in their 2006 war, has since expanded its arsenal and
honed its skills helping Damascus to fight rebels in Syria.
Yaalon was careful not to criticize Carter, who he at one
point called "my dear friend, Ash". But he acknowledged the
disagreement and outlined some of the dangers he saw ahead,
including from the Palestinian group Hamas which runs Gaza.
"No doubt the proxies around us, like Hezbollah, Hamas ...
we believe they are going to get more money," Yaalon told a news
conference in Tel Aviv, standing alongside Carter.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said over the
weekend that the nuclear deal would not change Tehran's policy
in supporting allies including in Lebanon, Syria and among the
Palestinians.
But Carter has repeatedly stressed that although the nuclear
deal placed limits on Iran, it would not prevent the United
States from bolstering its allies in the region.
Israel believes Hezbollah has more than 100,000 missiles
capable of paralysing its civilian infrastructure. Seeking to
deter the guerrillas, Israeli generals have threatened to
devastate Lebanon should there be another full-on conflict.
Both Yaalon and Carter acknowledged the risks from the
unravelling of Syria, just to the east of the Hussein Lookout.
"The nations surrounding us are falling apart," Yaalon
lamented. Carter said the United States was "planning for
various scenarios" in Syria.
