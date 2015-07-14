VIENNA, July 14 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he does not expect the U.S. Congress to definitively reject the nuclear deal reached by Iran and six major powers on Tuesday.

Asked what was the White House's plan if Congress rejected the deal with a veto-proof majority, Kerry told reporters: "I really don't believe that people will turn their backs on an agreement which has such extraordinary steps in it with respect to Iran's program as well as access and verification."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by John Irish)