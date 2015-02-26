Lights go out around the world for 10th Earth Hour
March 25 The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Iranian nuclear negotiators in Montreux, Switzerland, next week, a State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.
During his trip, Kerry also is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday in Geneva to discuss Ukraine and Syria, department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily briefing.
Additionally, Kerry is to speak to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Psaki said. He also will meet King Salman in Saudi Arabia and will travel to London to meet with foreign ministers from other Gulf nations, Psaki said, although no dates were given. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Emily Stephenson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)
March 25 The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.