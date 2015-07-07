(Adds quote)
VIENNA, July 7 Iran will continue to face
restrictions on its missile programme as well as its trade in
conventional arms under an emerging nuclear agreement, a senior
U.S. official said on Tuesday.
Six major powers and Iran are still not where they need to
be to achieve an agreement under which Iran would restrict its
nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic
sanctions, the official added on condition of anonymity.
"There will be an ongoing restriction on arms (if there is a
deal), just like there will be ongoing restrictions regarding
missiles," the official said. "It will be part of the (United
Nations) Security Council resolution."
Any deal concluded by Iran, the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Russia and China will include a draft Security
Council resolution that terminates all U.N. sanctions but
re-imposes some specific measures. That resolution will then be
presented to the 15-nation council for official adoption.
Iran and the six powers earlier extended an interim nuclear
deal through Friday in order to give the delegations additional
time to work through several remaining sticking points in order
to get a long-term accord.
