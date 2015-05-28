WASHINGTON May 28 U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest
Moniz will join U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for nuclear
negotiations with Iranian officials in Geneva on Saturday, the
U.S. Energy Department said in a statement on Thursday.
Moniz, who will return to Washington on Sunday, has taken
part in earlier rounds of the negotiations, which are seeking to
curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic
sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy. The United
States and five other powers aim to conclude a deal with Iran by
June 30.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)