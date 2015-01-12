NEW YORK Jan 12 It is still possible to reach a
nuclear deal with Iran, but new Congressional sanctions could
seriously undermine prospects for an agreement and end up
isolating Washington instead of Tehran, the U.S. envoy to the
United Nations said on Monday.
"Some members of Congress believe that the time has come to
ratchet up sanctions on Iran," U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power
said in a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of
Louisville. "They argue that this is the most effective way to
achieve the goal of getting Iran to give up its nuclear
program."
"We in the administration believe that, at this time,
increasing sanctions would dramatically undermine our efforts to
reach this shared goal," she said in the speech, which was
broadcast live on the Internet.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)