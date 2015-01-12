(Adds quotes, details)
By Louis Charbonneau
NEW YORK Jan 12 It is still possible to reach a
nuclear deal with Iran, but new U.S. congressional sanctions
could seriously undermine prospects for an agreement and end up
isolating Washington instead of Tehran, the U.S. envoy to the
United Nations said on Monday.
The remarks from Ambassador Samantha Power were in a speech
at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville. Among
those attending was the center's co-founder, Senator Mitch
McConnell, the new U.S. Senate majority leader.
In her address, which was broadcast live on the Internet,
Power called for greater cooperation between Republicans and
President Barack Obama's Democrats on key foreign policy and
security issues, including Iran, Cuba and the fight against
terrorism.
"If we pull the trigger on new nuclear-related sanctions
now, we will go from isolating Iran to potentially isolating
ourselves," she said.
Earlier on Monday U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said
that he and his Iranian counterpart would seek to push forward
negotiations between major world powers and Tehran on its
nuclear program.
Kerry meets Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in
Geneva on Wednesday to renew the push for an elusive nuclear
accord after negotiators failed for the second time in November
to meet a self-imposed deadline. The agreement would gradually
end sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iranian atomic work.
"Some members of Congress believe that the time has come to
ratchet up sanctions on Iran," she said. "They argue that this
is the most effective way to achieve the goal of getting Iran to
give up its nuclear program."
"We in the administration believe that, at this time,
increasing sanctions would dramatically undermine our efforts to
reach this shared goal," she added.
Despite tremendous differences between Iran and the
international community on issues like the future scope of
Tehran's uranium enrichment program and the duration of any
restrictions on Iranian atomic activity, Power said a long-term
accord was still possible.
"We are still at the negotiating table for one reason, and
one reason alone," she said. "We assess that we still have a
credible chance of reaching the agreement we want."
The moment the Obama administration decides it is not
possible to reach a deal with Tehran, she noted, it will join
Congress in pushing for new sanctions.
"We have not reached that point yet," Power said.
Senior foreign ministry officials from Iran and six world
powers - the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China - resume nuclear talks on Sunday to hammer out an
agreement by their new June 30 deadline.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
and Tom Brown)