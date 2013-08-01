MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia criticised on Thursday a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives to tighten sanctions against Iran, saying it would not help resolve the dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.

"Additional sanctions are actually aimed at the economic strangulation of Iran, but not at solving the problem of non-proliferation," Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)