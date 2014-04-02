WASHINGTON, April 2 The top U.S. Treasury Department official responsible for sanctions said on Wednesday he had not seen any evidence of companies trying to take advantage of a preliminary nuclear agreement with Iran to enter the Iranian market.

"We have not seen companies anywhere - Europe, The Gulf, Asia - trying to take advantage of this ... narrow opening, the quite limited suspension of the sanctions to get into the Iranian market," Treasury Under Secretary David Cohen said at a U.S. Senate hearing. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)