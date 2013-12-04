By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 U.S. lawmakers in the House of
Representatives said on Wednesday they are concerned about
Iran's ability to continue enriching uranium under the interim
agreement on Tehran's disputed nuclear program, an issue they
are likely to press as global powers attempt to reach a final
agreement.
The concerns showed that House lawmakers could be willing to
push for a new sanctions package next year that would define
what Congress would be willing to accept in a final deal with
Iran.
The six-month interim deal made by the United States, five
other world powers and Iran in Geneva last month gives
International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors greater access to
Iran's nuclear facilities and requires the Islamic Republic to
halt its enrichment of higher grade uranium.
But it allows Iran to continue enriching uranium up to 5
percent purity for generating nuclear power. That level is well
below 20 percent pure uranium which can be converted relatively
easily into weapons-grade material. But many lawmakers worry any
enrichment in Iran is too much.
"It would have been better if Iran during the course of the
negotiations would stop enriching. I don't think that would have
been too much to ask Iran," said Representative Eliot Engel, a
Democrat and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs
Committee.
"It makes me question the sincerity of the Iranians," Engel
told reporters after a classified House briefing with Wendy
Sherman, the State Department's lead negotiator on Iran's
nuclear program.
Representative Michele Bachmann, a Minnesota Republican,
said after the briefing that she suspects Iran would be able to
continue to enrich even after a final deal.
"Unfortunately I believe the Obama administration, from what
we have heard today, may very well allow Iran to maintain the
right to enrich," she said. "The only way we will ensure that
Iran does not ultimately obtain a nuclear weapon will be if they
dismantle the centrifuges and also relinquish the enriched
uranium that they have now."
Representative Tom Price, a Republican from Georgia, said on
Tuesday that the Obama administration had given Iran too much in
the interim agreement. "I think we have to be much more
aggressive in pushing back on the administration on what they've
done so far," he said before lawmakers met with Sherman.
The interim agreement between Iran, the United States,
France, Russia, China, Britain and Germany leaves open the
question of whether Iran can continue to enrich uranium to low
levels and explains that a comprehensive deal would involve a
"mutually defined" enrichment program with "practical limits and
transparency measures" to ensure that it was for peaceful
purposes.
Dutch Ruppersberger, the top Democrat on the House
Intelligence Committee, signaled he was not bothered by the fact
that Iran can continue to enrich low level uranium as world
powers work toward a comprehensive deal. "You're talking (about)
a situation where most of the sanctions are still in place," he
said adding that the agreement allows nuclear inspectors better
access than they had before.
Lawmakers in the Republican-led House are waiting for the
Senate to move on a bill the House passed this summer 400-20
that would place new sanctions on Iran and drive down the
lifeblood of its economy, oil exports, to almost nothing.
Some sanctions backers in the Senate are seeking to pass new
sanctions that would not take effect unless Iran violated the
interim agreement.
The White House said this week it opposes a fresh effort by
some members of the Senate to impose new sanctions on Iran, even
if they did not take effect for months, because it could prod
Tehran and the other world powers to say Washington had
negotiated in bad faith.
