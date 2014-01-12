(Corrects headline)

WASHINGTON Jan 12 Iran will receive some sanctions relief from the first day of the implementation of the Nov. 24 Iran nuclear deal, including the suspension of sanctions on Iran's exports of petrochemicals, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.

The official told reporters such immediate relief -- which is contingent on the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirming that Tehran is carrying out the deal --- would also apply to imports for its auto manufacturing sector and trade in gold and other precious metals. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)