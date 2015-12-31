(Recasts with Rouhani comments)
DUBAI Dec 31 President Hassan Rouhani ordered
his defence minister on Thursday to expand Iran's missile
programme, in defiance of a U.S. threat to impose sanctions over
a ballistic missile test Iran carried out in October.
Under a landmark agreement it clinched with world powers in
July, Iran is scaling back a nuclear programme that the West
feared was aimed at acquiring atomic weapons, in return for an
easing of international sanctions. It hopes to see these lifted
early in the new year.
But sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday
that Washington is preparing new sanctions against international
companies and individuals over Iran's testing of a medium-range
Emad rocket on Oct. 10.
The escalating dispute centres on the types of missile that
the Islamic Republic is allowed to develop and whether they are
capable of, or designed to, carry nuclear warheads.
"As the U.S. government is clearly still pursuing its
hostile policies and illegal meddling ... the armed forces need
to quickly and significantly increase their missile capability,"
Rouhani wrote in a letter to Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan,
published by the state news agency, IRNA.
"The defence ministry, with the support of the armed forces,
is tasked with putting in place new programmes by all available
means to increase the country's missile capability," he added.
U.S. officials have said the Treasury Department retains a
right under the nuclear deal to blacklist Iranian entities
suspected of involvement in missile development.
Iranian officials have said the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, would view such penalties as violating the nuclear
accord. Earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman
Hossein Jaber Ansari condemned the U.S. plans to impose
additional sanctions as "arbitrary and illegal".
A team of U.N. sanctions monitors said in a confidential
report seen by Reuters on Dec. 15 that the Emad rocket tested by
Iran was a ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear
warhead, making it a violation of a U.N. Security Council
resolution.
Ballistic missiles follow a high, arching trajectory before
falling under gravity to their target, unlike low-flying cruise
missiles. Ballistic tests by Iran are banned under Security
Council resolution 1929, which dates from 2010 and remains valid
until the July nuclear deal between Iran and world powers goes
into effect.
Once it does, Iran will still be "called upon" not to
undertake any ballistic missiles work designed to deliver
nuclear weapons for a period of up to eight years, according to
a Security Council resolution adopted in July, right after the
nuclear deal.
Iran says the resolution would ban only missiles "designed"
to carry a nuclear warhead, not "capable of" carrying one, so it
would not affect its military programme as Tehran does not
pursues nuclear weapons. Iran has called Emad a conventional
missile.
In his letter to Dehghan, Rouhani said Iran's missile
program had nothing to do with its nuclear programme and that
the missiles have "not been designed to carry nuclear warheads".
The Iranian missiles under development boast much improved
accuracy over the current generation, which experts say is
likely to improve their effectiveness with conventional
warheads.
