WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said lawmakers left a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency's chief with more concerns about the Iran nuclear deal than they had before.

"It was not a reassuring meeting," Corker told reporters after the meeting with IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano on Wednesday. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Emily Stephenson and Susan Heavey)