WASHINGTON Aug 6 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell on Thursday rejected President Barack Obama's
pitch for the Iran nuclear deal, saying it was "absurd" to argue
that lawmakers must essentially choose between the agreement and
going to war.
Obama made a "huge mistake" with that argument, McConnell, a
Republican, told reporters in response to a speech by Obama on
Wednesday.
"It's not this deal versus war. That's the argument they've
been making during the whole negotiation. It's either this deal
or a better deal, or more sanctions."
Obama defended the July 14 U.S.-led international deal
against a furious lobbying effort by political opponents and
Israel, and said abandoning the agreement would open up the
prospect of war.
The Democratic president said if the Republican-controlled
Congress blocked the deal, it would accelerate Tehran's path to
a nuclear bomb.
"Let's not mince words. The choice we face is ultimately
between diplomacy or some form of war. Maybe not tomorrow, maybe
not three months from now, but soon," Obama said.
But McConnell was not buying it. "That's an absurd
argument," he said. The Senate leader also complained that the
president had treated the Iran debate like a political campaign
when he said that Tehran hardliners were "making common cause"
with Republican lawmakers.
Obama's speech was part of a push to promote the accord
negotiated over 18 months between Iran and six world powers. The
six agreed to lift economic sanctions on Iran in return for
curbs on its nuclear program, which Tehran said was for peaceful
energy purposes only.
Opponents of the agreement have said the deal does not go
far enough to ensure Iran will never be able to develop a
nuclear weapon. They have cited the length of time between
notifications and inspections by the International Atomic Energy
Agency and their objections to doing anything that might help
Iran because of its backing for Islamist militant groups.
Obama urgently needs his fellow Democrats' support in
Congress, but only a few dozen have come out so far as strongly
in favor.
However, several Democrats have endorsed the Iran deal this
week. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced her support
on Thursday, saying it was an "imperfect" agreement but deserved
Congress' support because Iran had made essential concessions
and the deal would provide inspectors with access they otherwise
would not have had to Iran's nuclear sites.
Gillibrand's fellow New York Senator Chuck Schumer has still
not announced his decision. A pro-Israel Democrat who is
expected to take over as the party's Senate leader after 2016,
he is considered pivotal to the Iran deal's future.
The White House has pressured Congress to support the deal
as lawmakers head home for an August recess. Congress has until
Sept. 17 to vote on it.
A resolution rejecting it would cripple the agreement by
eliminating Obama's ability to waive many sanctions - if the
resolution survives a presidential veto.
Senate leaders have agreed to start the Iran debate as soon
as they return to Washington on Sept. 8.
