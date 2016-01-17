WASHINGTON Jan 17 The Obama administration
would like to test whether there can be additional cooperation
with Iran on other world issues and sees talks over the war in
Syria as the main forum for that, a U.S. official said on
Sunday.
"We believe that a test of whether Iran wants to engage
constructively on regional issues is whether or not they can
understand, over time, that the Syrian civil war is not going to
be resolved so long as Bashar al-Assad is in power," the
official told reporters on a conference call.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also
defended the prisoner swap between the United States and Iran
against Republican criticism.
"If people want to say that they were for leaving these
Americans in prison, they should say so. But the fact of the
matter is, this was our opportunity to bring them home," he
said.
