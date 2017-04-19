WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson said on Tuesday he had informed Congress of plans to
review whether the lifting of sanctions against Iran under the
nuclear deal was in the United States' national security
interests.
"President Donald J. Trump has directed a National Security
Council-led interagency review of the Joint Comprehensive Plan
of Action that will evaluate whether suspension of sanctions
related to Iran pursuant to the JCPOA is vital to the national
security interests of the United States," Tillerson said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)