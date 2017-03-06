CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Oil edges up but remains near half-year lows as supply overhang weighs
* Global oil supply & demand balance: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ
VIENNA, March 6 The chief of the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Monday he was confident following a visit to Washington of "very good cooperation" with the United States on Iran's nuclear deal, despite President Donald Trump's hawkish comments.
The 2015 agreement between Iran and major powers restricts Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, but Trump has called it "the worst deal ever negotiated" and said he wants to "police that contract so tough (the Iranians) don't have a chance".
"I am confident that we can have very good cooperation with the United States in the future," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano told a news conference in Vienna. He met U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington last Thursday.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Global oil supply & demand balance: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
SEOUL, June 16 South Korea's oldest nuclear reactor, the 40-year-old Kori No. 1, will halt operations at midnight on Sunday, becoming the country's first nuclear plant to close permanently amid plans for a shift towards natural gas and renewables.