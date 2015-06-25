WASHINGTON, June 25 A letter published on
Wednesday by a group of prominent former aides to President
Barack Obama on Iran that urges a robust nuclear deal is
"broadly consistent" with the U.S. administration's negotiation
framework announced in April, the White House said on Thursday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the letter put no
additional pressure on negotiators attempting to conclude a deal
that would curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief
from economic sanctions that have crippled its economy.
The letter warned against clinching a pact without
appropriate safeguards on Iran's nuclear program.
