WASHINGTON Nov 24 The White House said on
Monday Iran should be given more time to answer concerns about
its nuclear program and that imposing fresh sanctions on the
Iranians could be counterproductive.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest made the comments after
Iran and six powers including the United States gave themselves
seven more months to overcome a deadlock over the Iranian
program.
"The president has also been clear that no deal is better
than a bad deal. But we do believe that enough progress has been
made to warrant giving the Iranian regime more time to answer
the international community's concerns about their nuclear
program and to put in place a protocol for continuing to assure
the international community about their compliance with these
agreements," Earnest told a briefing.
