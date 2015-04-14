WASHINGTON, April 14 The White House said on Tuesday it could not state definitively whether President Barack Obama will support the U.S. Senate's bill on Iran's nuclear capabilities until all changes are made.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there is reason to think a Senate panel working on the bill may address some areas of concern the White House has had over the bill, which Obama has said threatens to undermine an international deal with Iran to curb its nuclear capabilities. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)