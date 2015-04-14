WASHINGTON, April 14 The White House said on
Tuesday it could not state definitively whether President Barack
Obama will support the U.S. Senate's bill on Iran's nuclear
capabilities until all changes are made.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there is reason to
think a Senate panel working on the bill may address some areas
of concern the White House has had over the bill, which Obama
has said threatens to undermine an international deal with Iran
to curb its nuclear capabilities.
