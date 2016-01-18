LONDON/HOUSTON Jan 18 An agreement to build oil
tankers in Iran for Venezuela has been left in limbo years after
it was announced as Western sanctions plus disagreements over
payments and delivery terms took their toll, sources familiar
with the matter say.
The deal was heralded in 2006 with much fanfare by Tehran
and the socialist government of then-president Hugo Chavez to
build four oil tankers in Iran on behalf of Venezuela's state
oil company PDVSA as part of a wider global order for 42 ships.
According to sources and backed up by shipping data, the
Iranian order was never completed.
A former adviser to PDVSA's maritime subsidiary involved in
the deal said the imposition of tougher sanctions in 2012,
including banking, insurance and shipping restrictions, weighed
on the deal, making the procurement of insurance tough.
Finding classification cover - which verifies safety and
environmental standards for ships and is vital for securing
insurance as well as port access - became virtually impossible.
"We faced problems related to sanctions imposed by the
United States and Europe against Iran that were extremely
difficult to solve. We went to several classification societies
and all of them said the vessel couldn't be classified," the
former adviser said.
"To have the tanker insured at an affordable rate was almost
impossible and in all the paperwork we tried to do we were
exposing ourselves to sanctions."
Iranian and PDVSA officials could not be reached for
comment. PDVSA was hit by U.S. sanctions in 2011 after it
delivered at least two refined products cargoes to Iran.
Despite a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that
led to the removal on Saturday of various sanctions such as oil,
shipping and banking, a resumption of the tanker pact is
unlikely, sources say, due to a lack of interest by
cash-strapped PDVSA.
Data collated by UK-headquartered maritime technology
company Pole Star showed three of the four tankers -
aframax-class vessels each able to carry up to 700,000 barrels
of oil - were canceled.
Only one vessel was built and has been renamed three times,
most recently called Arita.
Ship-tracking data shows the now Iranian-flagged ship
anchored close to the port of Bushehr since Iran announced it
finished in late 2014.
Shipping sources confirmed the vessel never set sail amid
problems related to previous sanctions coupled with
disagreements between PDVSA and Iran's shipyard Sadra over
payments and delivery terms.
Shipping databases listed its owner as Sorena International
Shipping Corp operating from an industrial zone in Oman, with
its ultimate beneficial owner listed as unknown. The company
could not be reached for comment.
One ship industry source said it was likely that Iran was
using the vessel to store oil, helping in efforts to hold unsold
stocks of crude and derivative product condensate at sea.
"Based on the vessel's movements, it is very feasible this
vessel has become part of Iran's floating storage fleet and has
helped park unsold stocks for now," the source said.
Oil held by Iran in floating storage is estimated by
shipping sources to be over 40 million barrels as the country
struggles with offloading supplies due to a global glut. Sources
say as many as 22 to 26 tankers are holding oil, which is
expected to hit world markets.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)