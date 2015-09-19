VIENNA, Sept 19 The director general of the U.N.
nuclear watchdog, which is investigating whether Iran carried
out work aimed at developing an atom bomb, will travel to Iran
this weekend, the agency said on Saturday.
Under a roadmap agreement reached alongside a July 14 deal
between six world powers and Iran, the International Atomic
Energy Agency will provide an assessment on "possible military
dimensions" of Iran's nuclear programme by the end of the year.
The assessment is crucial to the implementation of the deal,
under which restrictions would be placed on Iran's nuclear
activities in exchange for a lifting of sanctions.
"IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano will travel to Tehran
today for meetings with high-level Iranian officials on Sunday,
20 September," the IAEA said in a statement. A spokeswoman for
the agency declined to specify which officials he would meet.
The IAEA said 10 days ago it had sent Iran questions over
"ambiguities" in its submissions relating to the assessment of
its past nuclear activities.
"Technical-expert meetings, technical measures and
discussions will be organized in Tehran prior to 15 October 2015
to remove the ambiguities identified by the IAEA," the agency
said in a statement at the time.
