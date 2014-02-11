DUBAI Feb 11 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
hit out on Tuesday at Western assertions that a military
solution to a nuclear dispute with Tehran remained an option and
pledged that Tehran would press on "forever" with what he called
peaceful atomic research.
In a speech marking the 35th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic
revolution, Rouhani also attacked economic sanctions imposed by
the West as "brutal, illegal and wrong" and said countries in
the region had nothing to fear from Iran.
Iran's military test-fired two new domestically made
missiles on Monday, a gesture of national resolve ahead of talks
next week with world powers to try to reach an agreement on
curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali, Writing by William Maclean,
