WASHINGTON, July 9 Negotiations over Iran's
nuclear program can continue as long as the countries involved
are committed to resolving issues blocking an agreement, even if
talks are extended beyond the latest self-imposed deadline, a
White House spokesman said on Thursday.
"What the president and the negotiating team are looking for
is a genuine commitment on the part of everybody sitting around
the table, including both the Iranians and our P5+1 partners, to
try to constructively resolve the remaining sticking points,"
said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. "And as long as there's
tangible evidence that there's a constructive effort under way
then the talks will continue."
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)