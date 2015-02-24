GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, but gains for dollar, oil capped by jitters
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
WASHINGTON Feb 24 Reports that the United States was negotiating a 10-year nuclear deal with Iran are not true, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States and Iran were exploring the option of a 10-year nuclear freeze as part of talks over Tehran's nuclear program. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
* Gasoline imports tumble 94 pct to just 7,245 tonnes (Adds details on imports and exports)