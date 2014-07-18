WASHINGTON, July 18 The White House said on
Friday there was a "credible prospect for a comprehensive deal"
with Iran over its nuclear program that made it necessary to
extend talks with Western powers another four months.
"This extension will allow us to continue the negotiations
while ensuring that the progress of Iran's nuclear program
remains halted during the negotiations," White House spokesman
Josh Earnest said in a statement.
"We have an opportunity to achieve a lasting, diplomatic
solution that will resolve one of the most pressing national
security issues of our time. We will not accept anything less
than a comprehensive resolution that meets our objectives, which
is why it is necessary for negotiations to continue."
