WASHINGTON, June 29 U.S. negotiators will remain in Vienna for Iran nuclear talks which are likely to extend past a self-imposed June 30 deadline, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

The United States and other major Western powers are trying to secure a historic agreement that would curb Iran's nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

The talks are expected to run past the deadline after disagreements on both sides. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)