WASHINGTON, March 4 Iran's foreign minister said
in a U.S. television interview on Wednesday he believed "we are
very close" to a nuclear arms deal with six major world powers,
but cautioned there were details that needed to be worked out.
"We are prepared to work round the clock in order to reach
an agreement," Mohammad Javad Zarif told NBC News in an
interview excerpt released by the network.
"We believe that we are very close, very close and we could
be very far," he said. "There are details that need to be worked
out.
"We are very close if the political decision can be made to
get to yes, as President Obama said," Zarif added.
Zarif and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry were in a
second day of talks in Montreaux, Switzerland on curbing Iran's
nuclear program with the aim of securing a framework agreement
by the end of March.
The United States and its allies, notably Israel, suspect
Iran of using its civil nuclear program as a cover to develop a
nuclear weapons capability. Tehran denies the allegation.
In a speech to the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the deal being negotiated was
a serious mistake.
Zarif, who has accused Netanyahu of trying to undermine
Iran's negotiations toward a nuclear deal, repeated in the NBC
interview that Tehran had no intention of building a nuclear
weapon.
"Once we reach that understanding, once this hysteria is
out, once this fearmongering is out, then we can have a deal,
and a deal that is not going to hurt anybody," he said.
Iran's new U.N. ambassador, Gholamali Khoshrou, wrote in an
opinion article published on the New York Times' website on
Wednesday that the Israeli leader appeared to be afraid that the
nuclear negotiations between Tehran, the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Russia and China will succeed.
"Mr. Netanyahu seems to be in a state of panic at the
prospect of losing this tool with which to attack Iran, as we do
all in our power to address the genuine concerns of the
international community and arrive at a settlement over our
country's nuclear energy program," wrote Khoshrou.
The six powers and Iran have an end-June deadline to reach
an agreement that curbs sensitive Iranian nuclear work in
exchange for sanctions relief. The Western powers hope to have a
political framework agreement by the end of March.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington and Louis Charbonneau
in New York; Editing by Eric Walsh and Jonathan Oatis)