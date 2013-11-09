GENEVA Nov 9 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif said that if no deal is reached with world powers on
Saturday over Iran's nuclear programme, talks could continue in
a week to 10 days.
"There was a possibility, and perhaps it still exists, that
if there are good intentions we can reach an agreed-upon text,"
Zarif told reporters in Geneva, where ministers from six major
powers are negotiating with Iran.
"If we reach a result by the end of today, it's reached. If
not, the process will continue in one week or 10 days."
