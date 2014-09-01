BRUSSELS, Sept 1 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced optimism after talks with European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Monday that a dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme can be resolved by a November 24 deadline.

"I am quite optimistic after discussions with Lady Ashton that we can in fact resolve this issue in time," Zarif told reporters.

"I hope with the readiness and political will that I see in all parties to this discussion to have a resolution within the next three months," he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Angus MacSwan)