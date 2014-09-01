BRUSSELS, Sept 1 Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced optimism after talks with European
Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Monday that a
dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme can be resolved by a
November 24 deadline.
"I am quite optimistic after discussions with Lady Ashton
that we can in fact resolve this issue in time," Zarif told
reporters.
"I hope with the readiness and political will that I see in
all parties to this discussion to have a resolution within the
next three months," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Angus MacSwan)