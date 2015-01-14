GENEVA Jan 14 Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that his meeting with U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry was important to see if progress
could be made in narrowing differences on his country's disputed
nuclear programme.
Zarif, asked by reporters in Geneva minutes before talks
with Kerry began about the latest Charlie Hebdo newspaper cover
depicting the Prophet Mohammad, said: "We believe that
sanctities need to be respected.
"Unless we learn to respect one another, it will very
difficult in a world of different views and different cultures
and civilisations, we won't be able to engage in a serious
dialogue if we start disrespecting each other's values and
sanctities," Zarif told reporters.
Respecting such "sanctities" makes it easier to have
respectful relations, he added.
