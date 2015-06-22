(Adds background)
DUBAI, June 22 It is worth missing the June 30
deadline in nuclear talks between Iran and world powers by a few
days in order to get a good deal, Iran's foreign minister was
quoted as saying on Monday.
Mohammad Javad Zarif's comments were the second indication
on Monday that the talks may overrun, after a spokesman for
Germany's foreign ministry said the deadline was tight.
"Reaching a good nuclear deal is more important than missing
the deadline by a few days," Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as
saying by state news agency IRNA and other Iranian agencies.
"There are still differences ... some political and some
technical."
Zarif was speaking after arriving in Luxembourg for
discussions with his counterparts from Britain, France and
Germany, and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
Iran is hoping to reach a deal with six world powers that
would curb its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from
international sanctions. The talks have made progress but a
number of issues are still unresolved.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)