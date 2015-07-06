* Iran and powers trying to meet July 7 deadline
VIENNA, July 6 Iran's foreign minister said on
Monday some differences still remained between Iran and six
powers over the country's disputed nuclear programme ahead of
Tuesday's deadline for a final agreement to end a 12-year-old
dispute.
"Still nothing is clear. ... Some differences remain and we
are trying and working hard," Mohammad Javad Zarif told
reporters.
The deal under discussion between Iran and the powers is
aimed at curbing Tehran's most sensitive nuclear work for a
decade or more, in exchange for relief from sanctions that have
crippled the Iranian economy.
The United States and its allies fear Iran is using its
civilian nuclear programme as a cover to develop a nuclear
weapons capability. Iran says its programme is peaceful.
Reaching a deal would be the most important milestone in
decades towards alleviating hostility between the United States
and Iran, enemies since Iranian revolutionaries captured 52
hostages in the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979.
Washington is negotiating the deal as part of a group of
major powers that also includes Britain, China, France, Germany
and Russia. It is a major initiative both for the administration
of U.S. President Barack Obama and for Iran's pragmatic elected
President Hassan Rouhani, both of whom face scepticism from
powerful hardliners at home.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday that
reaching an agreement is possible this week if Iran makes the
"hard choices" necessary, but if not, the United States stands
ready to walk away from the negotiations.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang-Yi said an agreement was
within reach: "What is important today and tomorrow (is that)
all parties especially, the United States and Iran, should make
their final decisions as quickly as possible."
An Iranian official told the semi-official Tasnim news
agency that the talks could continue until July 9, echoing some
Western diplomats. Kerry said negotiators were still aiming for
the July 7 deadline, which the negotiators set when they missed
a June 30 deadline last week.
Obama must submit the deal by July 9 in order to get an
expedited, 30-day review in Congress. If it is submitted later,
the Republican-led Congress would have 60 days to review it,
bringing more opportunities for the deal to unravel.
Kerry and Zarif held a string of meetings on Sunday, trying
to overcome remaining differences, including how to lift United
Nations sanctions and what advanced research and development
Iran may pursue. Foreign ministers of the other powers started
to return to Vienna on Sunday to help push for a swift deal.
In parallel with the powers' talks, delegates from the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were due to hold talks
with Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday, following a visit
from the body's chief Yukiya Amano last week.
The powers want Iran to grant more access to IAEA inspectors
and to answer its questions about previous nuclear work that may
have had military purposes.
