DUBAI Jan 16 International sanctions on Iran will be lifted on Saturday when the International Atomic Energy Agency issues its final report on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying.

"Today is a good day for the Iranian people as sanctions will be lifted today," Zarif was quoted as saying by the ISNA agency.

State television cited Zarif as saying that the IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, would on Saturday issue its final report confirming that Iran had completed its commitments under the July 14 nuclear deal. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)