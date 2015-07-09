VIENNA, July 9 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday he would stay in Vienna as long as needed for the nuclear negotiations with major powers, while a senior European Union official said the moment of truth was approaching.

"We will stay here as long as it is necessary," Zarif told reporters outside the Vienna hotel where the negotiations between Iran and six major powers are taking place.

"We are very close but if the important historical, political decisions are not made in the next hours, we won't (have) an agreement," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told CNN. "That moment of truth will come extremely soon, next hours I think." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, Shadia Nasralla, John Irish,)