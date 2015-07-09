VIENNA, July 9 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif said on Thursday he would stay in Vienna as long as
needed for the nuclear negotiations with major powers, while a
senior European Union official said the moment of truth was
approaching.
"We will stay here as long as it is necessary," Zarif told
reporters outside the Vienna hotel where the negotiations
between Iran and six major powers are taking place.
"We are very close but if the important historical,
political decisions are not made in the next hours, we won't
(have) an agreement," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini
told CNN. "That moment of truth will come extremely soon, next
hours I think."
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, Shadia Nasralla, John Irish,)