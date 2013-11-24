(Adds quotes, details)

DUBAI Nov 24 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a deal struck with world powers on Sunday had recognised Iran's nuclear programme and in a final "step" all sanctions on the Islamic Republic would be lifted.

Speaking on Iran's Press TV, Zarif said the deal was an opportunity for the West to restore trust with the Iranian nation, adding Tehran would expand cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, to address what he called some concerns.

"In the final step, the (uranium) enrichment process will be accepted and at the same time all the sanctions will be lifted," Zarif said, adding Iranians sought to have the nuclear programme carried out "free of international pressure".

Iran and six world powers reached a breakthrough deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited sanctions relief, in what could be the first sign of an emerging rapprochement between the Islamic state and the West.

The West fears that Iran has been seeking to develop a nuclear weapons capability. The Islamic Republic denies that, saying its nuclear programme is a peaceful energy project.

Zarif added: "Our nation has no trust in the American administration ... It's now time for action. This is an opportunity for the West to make efforts to restore trust in the Iranian nation."