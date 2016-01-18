BRIEF-Petrowest Corporation announces waiver extension
* Lenders extended waiver period for non-compliance with financial covenants under their respective loan agreements from April 13 to April 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 18 Zurich Insurance said on Monday it welcomed the lifting of Iranian sanctions and would look into insurance cover for corporate customers doing business with Iran.
"We welcome the new developments in Iran and will explore how we will support our corporate customers in managing their Iranian exposures to the extent permitted by the revised sanctions regime," a Zurich spokesman said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter