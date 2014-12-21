DUBAI Dec 21 Iran has appointed a backstage
strategist in nuclear talks with world powers as chief of
foreign petroleum contracts, the oil ministry said, a job that
will hinge largely on any settlement of its atomic dispute with
the West.
Amir-Hossein Zamaninia is a veteran diplomat who was
sidelined under hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
before resurfacing as adviser on the nuclear negotiations
revived by moderate President Hassan Rouhani.
Zamaninia will replace former Deputy Oil Minister for
International Affairs Ali Majedi, who left three months ago to
become ambassador to Germany, the ministry said on its website.
The U.S.-educated Zamaninia will keep his present portfolio
as adviser to the nuclear negotiating team, a post he also held
under Ahmadinejad's predecessor, reformist president Mohammad
Khatami, when Rouhani himself was the chief negotiator.
Rouhani wants to draw foreign investment in Iran's
economically vital oil and gas sectors, hobbled by many years of
isolation because of international sanctions. But this will
depend on the outcome of the high-level nuclear negotiations
under way for over a year with no clear resolution in sight.
The powers seek verifiable curbs on Iran's uranium
enrichment programme to ensure it cannot be put to developing
atomic bombs, in exchange for a phased lifting of sanctions.
After Iran and the powers last month failed for a second
time to meet a deadline for ending the 12-year-old stand-off,
they extended a November 2013 preliminary deal, which won Iran
limited sanctions relief, until June 30.
Western officials say Iran has not budged on major sticking
points, including the size and scope of its future enrichment
programme and the pace at which sanctions would be dropped.
Tehran says its nuclear energy programme is wholly peaceful
although its history hiding sensitive nuclear activity from U.N.
non-proliferation inspectors raised suspicions.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Mark Heinrich)