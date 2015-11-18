DUBAI Nov 18 Iran's hardline judiciary arrested
the son of a former minister of culture on Wednesday on
suspicion of involvement in a controversial oil contract,
according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Four years ago, Iran's government tried to bypass the
international sanctions on its oil and gas sector and buy an oil
rig from a European company. Even though Tehran ended up paying
out $87 million, the rig was never delivered to Iran.
Fars, quoting an unnamed source, said: "Mohammad
Mohajerani's arrest was related to his role in the missing oil
rig case."
Mohammad Mohajerani denied all allegations against him in a
statement published on ILNA news agency in August, saying all
his activities had been "in the framework of the Islamic
Republic economic regulations."
A few Iranian officials have been arrested in Iran in the
last few months as part of a judicial investigation into
possible corruption related to the deal.
The 'missing rig' became a focus for media seeking to
illustrate the complexity and cost of avoiding sanctions.
The U.S.-led penalties will be lifted early next year
following an international agreement on Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme in July, clearing the way for foreign oil
firms to return to Iran.
