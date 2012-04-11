(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Osamu Tsukimori and Charlie Zhu
TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 10 Japanese trading
houses will cut Iranian crude imports from April, industry
sources said on Tuesday, in the latest sign that Western
sanctions are curbing the flow of Tehran's oil to its biggest
customers in Asia.
Insurers are showing growing reluctance to cover tankers
carrying Iranian oil and a senior official at a unit of Chinese
refiner Sinopec Corp said it was increasingly wary of
crude from Iran due to the supply threat posed by sanctions.
The United States and European Union have tightened
sanctions on Iran's oil trade as they seek to reduce the flow of
petrodollars and force Tehran to halt a nuclear programme the
West suspects is intended to produce weapons.
"Iranian crude currently is a rather sensitive subject,"
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemicals Chief Financial
Officer Ye Guohua told reporters at an earnings briefing. "This
year we will continue to be cautious about Iranian crude
imports."
China, India, Japan and South Korea are the four biggest
buyers of Iranian crude in Asia, and all of them have cut
imports. The sanctions are making it hard for refiners who want
to continue importing to find shippers, insurers to underwrite
trade and banks to clear payments.
Industry sources in Japan said that trading houses and
refiners there would reduce Iranian crude imports by about
60,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April.
The reduction is the equivalent to about 18.5 percent of the
322,900 bpd that Japan imported in the first two months of the
year, according to the latest government data available.
The cuts come even after the United States in March exempted
Japan and 10 EU nations from sanctions due to take effect in
July because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian
oil. Soon after receiving the exemption, Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said Japan would continue to cut imports of Iranian oil.
Washington has pointed to the world's third-largest
importer, Japan, a s an example for other Iranian crude buyers as
the country reduced purchases even though it needed more oil to
help meet rising demand after the earthquake, tsunami and
nuclear disaster in March 2011.
"MAXIMISE THE PRESSURE"
British Prime Minister David Cameron, arriving in Tokyo on
Tuesday, said he would tell his hosts it was important to keep
up the pressure on Tehran.
"We know that the Japanese have particular needs and a
particular reliance on imported oil," he told reporters.
"Obviously I will be saying how important it is that we maximise
the pressure on Iran... The stronger the oil embargo can be, the
better."
On Monday, a senior industry official told Reuters that Hong
Kong maritime insurers would not provide full cover to tankers
carrying Iranian oil after EU sanctions take effect from July,
another blow to Chinese importers struggling to find ways around
the measures.
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, is Iran's
largest trading partner and biggest oil client that buys up 20
percent of the Islamic Republic's total crude exports. Iran is
China's No.3 supplier after Saudi Arabia and Angola.
Arthur Bowring, managing director of the Hong Kong
Shipowners Association, said that as more insurers confirm they
will soon halt or sharply reduce coverage to tankers operating
in Iran, China's government may need to step in and take the
risk to get contracted crude supplies from Tehran.
The EU sanctions on Tehran will close off the European
re-insurance market for all tankers carrying Iranian oil
anywhere in the world. Reinsurance helps spread the risk when
the coverage surpasses what commercial insurers can handle.
Japan and South Korea have lobbied for exemptions to the EU
sanctions, but insurance and shipping executives say a complete
ban looks likely.
