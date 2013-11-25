SINGAPORE Nov 25 Iran will receive $4.2 billion
from its oil sales to be transferred in instalments if it
fulfils its commitments in a landmark nuclear deal struck
between world powers and Tehran in Geneva.
Here is a look at where Iranian oil payments are held in the
countries in Asia that are still importing crude from the OPEC
producer:
COUNTRY: China
BANK: Kunlun Bank, owned by China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC)
ESTIMATED AMOUNT: China struck an agreement with Iranian
Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in an early November meeting to
start releasing the $22 billion oil payment blocked in an
Iranian bank account in Beijing, the Fars News Agency reported.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that the
Iranian Central Bank and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)
each has two accounts at Kunlun, one yuan-denominated and one in
euros.
COUNTRY: India
BANK: UCO Bank
ESTIMATED AMOUNT: About $5.3 billion held up by the
sanctions. Of the total, about $1.8 billion is with the oil
companies that have bought crude from Iran and the remainder is
held with state-run UCO Bank.
In mid-October, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) had
asked Indian refiners to pay in euros via Turkey's state-owned
Halkbank.
COUNTRY: South Korea
BANK: Woori Bank and Industrial Bank of Korea
ESTIMATED AMOUNT: Iran has about 5.9 trillion won ($5.56
billion) in won deposits, a foreign exchange authority source
said.
COUNTRY: Japan
BANK: Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
ESTIMATED AMOUNT: The total amount held is unclear, but
Japan imported about $4.7 billion worth of Iranian crude between
February and September, according to data from the Finance
Ministry.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing, Choonsik Yoo and Meeyong
Cho in Seoul, Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Nidhi Verma in New
Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson)